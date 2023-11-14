Clothing Fibers Market Outlook, Size, Prominent Players, Share, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Clothing Fibers Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Clothing Fibers Market is valued at approximately USD 212.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Clothing fibers refer to the materials used to make fabric or textiles for the production of clothing. These fibers are natural that includes wool, cotton, silk, or linen, along with synthetic, such as nylon, acrylic, polyester, or spandex and are the basic building blocks of any textile material. The market encompasses all stages of the value chain, including fiber production, processing, and conversion into yarns or fabrics. Moreover, the increasing use of clothing fibers in the manufacturing of womens apparel, coupled with the growing fashion trends worldwide, has resulted in a significant surge in demand for fibers and fabrics from various sources, which is fostering the market growth across the globe.

The anticipated expansion of the fashion and clothing industry in key factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market during the projected period. According to Statista, in 2022, the global apparel sector generated approximately USD 1.53 trillion Also, it is estimated that the apparel sector increases and reached around USD 1.7 trillion by 2023. Additionally, the global clothing fibers market has experienced positive growth due to the rising adoption of synthetic fiber clothing, as well as growing demand for functional fabrics used in the production of high-performance sportswear and outdoor wear. However, the fluctuations in raw material prices, which can affect the manufacturing costs and profitability of clothing fiber producers are imposing a major restraint on the global clothing fibers market. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences and evolving fashion trends also create challenges for the market expansion. .

The key regions considered for the Global Clothing Fibers Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022. The increasing use of clothing fibers in the producing womens apparel, coupled with the growing fashion trends in the region, has resulted in a significant surge in demand for clothing fibers across the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period ascontinuous innovations in clothing trends have a significant impact on the North American apparel market. Additionally, the growth of the clothing fibers market in the region is further complemented by factors such as celebrity endorsements, the influence of social media, and fashion magazines. Furthermore, countries such as the U.S. and Canada have an affluent populations with high purchasing power thatis expected to drive the demand for high-end luxury clothing, which is supporting the market expansion

Major market players included in this report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation

Sinopec Group

Indorama Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Mills Fabricas portfolio company, Circ, and Zara joined forces to introduce a womens capsule collection crafted from polycotton textile waste. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as Circ asserts that it is the first-time recycled polyester and lyocell clothing made from polycotton textile waste is being offered to consumers. The collection showcases stylish garments in attractive burgundy tones, reflecting the latest fashion trends.

Global Clothing Fibers Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cotton

Synthetic

Animal Based

By End Use:

Womens Wear

Mens Wear

Kids Wear

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

