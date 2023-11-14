Composite Rebar Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Composite Rebar Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Composite Rebar Market is valued at approximately USD 550.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . The composite rebar involves the production and distribution of reinforcing bars made from composite materials, offering advantages like strength, corrosion resistance, and lightweight. It is an alternative to traditional steel reinforcement, offering several advantages in various applications. The Composite Rebar market is expanding because of factors such as increasing number of highways and rising numbers of infrastructure projects. Moreover, rising numbers of infrastructure projects have a significant impact on the Composite Rebar Market, increasing demand for durable and corrosion-resistant reinforcement solutions.

According to Statista in 2022, India had the highest number of infrastructure projects valued at over USD 25 million, with 1,944 projects in development or execution. In comparison, the United States had 1,866 projects, and China had 1,175 projects. The increasing adoption of composite rebar in construction projects has a significant impact on the growth and demand of the Composite Rebar Market, driven by the need for durable and sustainable reinforcement solutions. According to Statista in 2023, the global construction industry is anticipated to reach a value of USD 14.4 trillion in 2030, showing significant growth from its 2020 value of USD 6.4 trillion. In addition, increasing demand of marine structures and rising technological advancements in composite rebar would create a lucrative growth opportunity. However, the high cost of composite rebar and lack of awareness stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Composite Rebar Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market during the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing Construction Activities and rapid infrastructure development, leading to an increasing demand for high-quality Composite Rebar components in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing infrastructure development, including bridges, buildings, highways, water distribution systems, and other facilities

Major market player included in this report are:

Schock Bauteile GmbH

Dextra Group

BTG Composites Inc.

Composite Rebar Technologies, Inc.

Concrete Protection Products, Inc.

COTECH Inc.

Hughes Brothers Inc.

Pultrall Inc.

Pultron Composites Ltd.

Marshall Composite Technologies LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Pultron Composites and Owens Corning have formed a strategic joint venture to produce high-quality fibreglass rebar. This collaboration allows the companies to significantly boost their global market presence while also facilitating expansion initiatives in the United States as well as worldwide.

In April 2021, Owens Corning Infrastructure Solutions has launched the MATEENBARTM FiberglasTM Rebar, a high-performance composite rebar with greater durability and weight savings. This cutting-edge substance provides exceptional strength and better protection against harsh conditions and potential harm.

Global Composite Rebar Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

GFRP Rebar

BFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

Others

By Application:

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Road Building

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

