Total Iron Binding Capacity Reagents Market Share, Analysis, Size, Growth Statistics, Trends And Forecast 2032

Global Total Iron Binding Capacity Reagents Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Total Iron Binding Capacity (TIBC) reagents are a set of chemical substances or solutions used in laboratory tests to measure the capacity of a persons blood to bind iron. TIBC is a medical test that helps evaluate a persons iron status and is often performed in conjunction with other iron-related tests. TIBC reagents typically include a combination of chemicals and buffers that create a standardized environment for measuring iron binding. These reagents are designed to react specifically with iron in the blood samples and form complexes that can be measured and quantified. The Total Iron Binding Capacity Reagents market is expanding because of factors such as rising patient pool suffering from iron deficiency and increasing research and development activities.

Total iron-binding capacity reagent markets have been expanding as to the increasing frequency of iron deficiency anemia, as these tests are used to diagnose the disorders. Due to the monthly cycle, iron deficiency anemia is a common condition in women, which drives up demand for TIBC reagents. For instance, the National Family Health Survey in year 2019-21, found that the prevalence of anemia was 25.0% in men (15-49 years) and 57.0% in women (15-49 years), 31.1% in adolescent boys (15-19 years), 59.1% in adolescent girls, 52.2% in pregnant women (15-49 years), and 67.1% in children (6-59 months). Therefore, accurate diagnosis is necessary to address the populations growing iron deficiency anaemia burden, resulting in market growth. Furthermore, rising investment for research and development activities is further catering the market growth. For instance, it is anticipated that the National Institutes of Health would devote $20 million to the investigation and advancement of Cooleys anaemia in 2023. In addition, increase in healthcare expenditure, rising government support for research and development activities is creating lucrative opportunity to the market. However, the limited product availability and time-consuming nature of the TIBC assays. stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Total Iron Binding Capacity Reagents Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the dominance of key market players, rising research and development activities and the regions increasing disease prevalence. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for product development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Biosystems SA

Merck KGaA

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Abcam plc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Q-Line Biotech Pvt. Ltd

Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2022, The Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) started a campaign to educate Indian women about holistic health, including the avoidance of anaemia.

In August 2021, ELITechGroup Clinical System announced the availability of the Direct TIBC reagent to complete the standard clinical chemistry iron studies panel. The innovative Direct TIBC has the advantage that it can be fully automated on ELITechGroup Selectra equipment, in contrast to indirect-TIBC procedures, which call for a physical separation phase to remove unbound iron. The new technique has a broad dynamic range, is CE-marked (IVDR), and is calibrated using Elical 2 (traceable to ERMDA470K and Transferrin). Additionally, it is packaged in Selectra System Packaging, a liquid stable, ready-to-use container.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disease Type:

Iron Deficiency Anemia

Iron Deficiency in Late Pregnancy

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

