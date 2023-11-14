Paving Stone Market Scope, Trends, Size, Share, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Paving Stone Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Paving Stone Market is valued at approximately USD 43.48 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Paving stones are frequently used to build patios, driveway surfaces, and walkways. Numerous shapes, such as squares, rectangles, and diamonds, are available for pavers. Paving stones offer a simpler solution due to their standardized sizes and manufactured nature. Pavers stones is used inside the home, outside, and around patios. Quick installation, great durability, and minimal maintenance are the factors propelling the worldwide paving stones market. Paving stone is a common substitute for asphalt or concrete flooring since it enhances the aesthetic of any property. The rise of the paving stone market has been driven by the combined need for construction bricks made of clay and concrete as well as emerging nations are experiencing more traffic congestion.

The rapid growth of the construction industry is associated with the global market growth. According to Statista, in 2021, the global construction market was estimated to be worth around USD 7.3 trillion, which is projected to grow and reach to nearly USD 14.4 trillion by 2030. .Due to paving materials advantageous qualities, particularly for applications such as non-residential and residential construction, the global market for paving materials is predicted to expand quickly. The demand for paving stones is anticipated to increase as a result of the growing number of vehicles on the road and the increasing need for new road building. However, , the market expansion is anticipated to slow down due to thecostly initial expenditures and paving stone-related environmental concerns, during the projected period 2023-2030

The key regions considered for the Global Paving Stone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to a rapid increase in population, and the presence of the largest markets in the region such as India, Indonesia, and China. Furthermore, the construction industry in the Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth. This is expected to drive the demand for paving materials in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period 2023-2030. Europe is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The demand for paving stones is anticipated to increase in the region as a result of the growing number of infrastructural development projects and the increasing need for new road building

Major market players included in this report are:

Thomas Armstrong Group

Marshalls plc

NGM Blocks

Pavestone UK Ltd

ARO Granite Industries Ltd.

Polycor Inc.

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

Oaks Concrete ProductsArvicon International

Hanover Architectural ProductsRecent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, Cemex unveiled the launch of Viabase, an engineered asphalt concrete. According to the business, the product is particularly suited for use on roads in a housing society, where it would be exposed to construction traffic before being overlaid when residences are finished.

In June 2021, American company Angel Brother Enterprises, which specialises in asphalt paving and infrastructure solutions, was acquired by CRH. Additionally, for a total of USD 0.7 Bn, CRH completed seven purchases in the United States and Canada.

In November 2021, In the spring of 2022, Techo-Bloc Inc. announced it would open a new hardscape manufacturing facility in Ayr, Ontario, Canada. The business specialises in the design and manufacture of hardscaping items such as masonry stones, patio slabs, retaining wall systems, and pavers.

Global Paving Stone Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Paving Material, Application, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Paving Material:

Concrete Pavers

Natural Stone Pavers

Clay Brick Pavers

By Application:

Driveway

Walkway

Patio

Pool Decks

Garden

Others

By End Use:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

