Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments And Forecast 2032

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market is valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Agricultural Biologicals Testing refers to the process of evaluating the efficacy, safety, and quality of agricultural biological products. Agricultural biologicals are derived from natural sources such as microorganisms, plants, and beneficial insects, and they are used in farming to enhance crop productivity, protect plants from pests and diseases, and improve soil health. The Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for organic food and increasing government support to boost the production of biologicals.

Government support to boost the production of biologicals is expected to support the market growth. For instance. In November 2019, The government of India has initiated various programs which are still in force such as the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region, National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm, and National Food Security Mission, the Indian government promoted the use of bio-fertilizers rather than chemical fertilisers. The enhanced and effective biofertilizer strains created by the ICAR as a result of the Network project on soil biodiversity-bio fertilisers are appropriate for various crops and soil types. Similarly, in the year 2022, Through a brand-new award programme, the U.S. Department of Agriculture makes an investment of USD 500 million to promote independent, innovative, and sustainable biofertilizer production in the United States. American farmers who stand to gain from advances in biotechnology and biomanufacturing would be benefited from this. In addition, environmental agencies promoting sustainable agriculture and large investment in product development by agricultural companies are creating a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, the lack of regulations in agrarian economies and the high cost of conducting product trials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising agriculture industry, rising number of government initiatives to support the industry and rising production of organic food. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the presence of key market players, rising investment in product development activities and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Anadiag Group

Bionema Limited

Eurofins APAL Pty Ltd

Eurofins Scientific

Laus GmbH

Hill Laboratories

Koppert Biological Systems

Staphyt SA

Syntech Research Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, A new collaboration between Bayer and the agricultural biotech company Oerth Bio has been established to develop crop protection products that are less harmful to the environment. With lower application rates and better safety profiles, Oerth Bios patented protein degradation technology would result in products that aid Bayer in achieving its sustainability aim of lessening the impact of agriculture on the environment.

In February 2021, SGS SA and RLP AgroScience partnered to provide more sophisticated, specifically tailored experimental designs for the environmental and human safety evaluations of pesticides, insecticides, biocides, and human and veterinary medications.

Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Bio pesticides

Bio fertilizers

Bio stimulants

By End User:

Government Agencies

Plant Breeders

Outsourced Contract Research Organization

Biological Product Manufacturers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

