Silicone Sealants Market Growth, Outlook, Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Revenue And Forecast 2032

Global Silicone Sealants Market is valued at approximately USD 3.81 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Silicone sealants are a type of adhesive or caulk that is commonly used in construction, plumbing, automotive, and other industries. They are formulated using silicone polymers, which provide excellent adhesive and sealing properties. Silicone sealants are known for their flexibility, durability, and resistance to various environmental factors such as moisture, heat, cold, and UV radiation. They are typically available in a viscous paste or gel form, which can be easily applied to various surfaces. The Silicone Sealants Market is expanding because of factors such as rising demand from the building and construction industry and growing demand from electrical and electronics.

Silicone sealants are frequently utilized in the construction sector for tasks such as waterproofing, weatherproofing, and crack sealing. As per the report from the Institution of Civil Engineers, the global construction market is likely to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, in addition, Statista reports that the global spending on the construction industry was USD 12 trillion in 2019, USD 12.9 trillion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 19.2 trillion by 2035. Thus, rising spending in construction industry is favoring market growth. Along with these, Silicone sealants are extensively used in the automotive industry because they function well on glass, metal, plastic, and painted surfaces. Longevity, durability, and resistance to extreme weather are all characteristics of silicone sealants. For these reasons, they are used as gaskets in automobiles and engines. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA)worldwide vehicle manufacturing increased by 4% from the 77.6 million units produced in the year 2020 to 80.1 million units in 2021. In addition, advancement in the development of bio-based silicone sealant and increasing demand for HVAC is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government over environmental concerns stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Silicone Sealants Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to substantial growth in thermosets and RTV technologies within the sealants market, and increased penetration in the construction industry. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising automotive industry, and rising demand from various end-use industries.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Arkema (Bostik)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Dow

Guangzhou Jointas Chemical Co, Ltd.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, Elkem Silicones, a producer of alloys, silicon, and silicone for the foundry sector, invested more than USD 14 million to construct its Flagship Asia-Pacific R&I Centre in Shanghai. One of the companys most recent initiatives to increase its investment in China is this development.

In October 2022, Dow introduced SiLASTIC SST-2650, the first recyclable silicone self-sealing tyre solution. The concept was successfully applied to a recyclable tyre sealant technology by Bridgestones recently released B-SEALS. The company fulfils the needs of tyre producers for high-performance and environmentally friendly solutions with this new self-sealing silicone product.

Global Silicone Sealants Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technologyofferings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV)

Thermoset Or Heat Cured

Radiation Cured

Pressure Sensitive

By Application:

Construction

Insulating Glass

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

