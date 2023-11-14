Roofing Chemicals Market Growth Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, Overview, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Roofing Chemicals Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Roofing Chemicals Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Roofing chemicals are substances and materials used in the construction, repair, and maintenance of roofs. These chemicals include coatings, adhesives, sealants, membranes, insulation materials, primers, resins, polymers and other specialized products that enhance the performance, durability, waterproofing, energy efficiency and overall protection of roofs. These chemicals are specifically formulated to meet the unique requirements of different roofing systems and to address various factors such as weather resistance, thermal insulation, water resistance, UV protection and adhesion strength. The factors driving the growth of roofing chemicals market are growing demand from construction industry and the rising need to minimize carbon emissions.

According to Statista, the global construction industry is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with its revenue expected to get more than double compared to 2020. The construction market, valued at USD 6.4 trillion in 2020, is anticipated to reach USD 14.4 trillion by 2030. Rising environmental awareness among people and the need to minimize carbon emissions is also boosting the market growth. According to International Energy Agency, in 2022, global carbon dioxide emissions from energy combustion and industrial processes experienced a growth of 0.9% or 3.1 million metric tons (Mt), reaching a new record high of 36.8 gigatons (Gt). Moreover, innovations in bio-based roofing chemical and advancements in roofing technology is expected to create abundant market growth opportunities in the forecast period. However, the high production cost and lack of skilled and trained professionals stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Roofing Chemicals Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with largest market share owing to factors such as strong presence of key manufacturers and development of bio-based roof coating products. Established manufacturers in the industry bring expertise, innovation and a wide range of offerings to meet customer demands. Additionally, the development of bio-based roof coating products, derived from sustainable and renewable sources, aligns with the growing focus on eco-friendly and environmentally conscious solutions. However, Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing population and urbanization. The rising population and rapid urbanization are contributing to an increased demand for buildings, thereby driving the roofing chemicals market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Saint-Gobain SA

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

3M Company

GAF Materials Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V

Exxon Mobil Corporation

National Coatings Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2023, Saint-Gobain has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Building Products of Canada Corp., a strategic move aimed at strengthening its position in the Canadian market for light and sustainable construction. This acquisition allows Saint-Gobain to expand its leadership in the sector and further its commitment to environmentally friendly building solutions.

In September 2022, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and a subsidiary of Standard Industries, has announced its commitment to constructing a new manufacturing plant in Valdosta, Georgia. The facility aims to support GAFs commercial roofing operations and meet the growing demand in the market.

Global Roofing Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bituminous

Styrene

Epoxy Resin

Acrylic Resin

Elastomers

Other Products

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Other End-User Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

