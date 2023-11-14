Glass Ceramic Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Glass Ceramic Market Glass Ceramic Market" spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Glass Ceramic Market is valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Glass ceramics are a type of material that combines the properties of glass and ceramics. They are made by heat-treating certain glasses to induce crystallization, which results in a material that has the strength and durability of ceramics while retaining the transparency and other properties of glass. The global glass ceramics market is largely driven by the growing demand from the construction industry due to its ability to reduce noise and cost-effectiveness compared to other options. However, one of the biggest challenges facing the market in the coming years is the high cost of energy used in production. The production of glass ceramics requires a significant amount of energy, and fluctuations in the prices of essential energy supplies like crude oil can significantly impact manufacturing costs. As a result, manufacturers may struggle to maintain profitability and competitive pricing in the market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7564

The construction industry is always in search of innovative materials that can provide strength, durability, and thermal insulation. Glass ceramics are one such material that has gained popularity due to its unique properties. Glass ceramics are a combination of glass and ceramic materials that are heat-treated to induce crystallization. The resulting material has high strength, durability, and thermal resistance, making it an ideal choice for various construction applications.

As per, International Labour Organization, the construction industry is a major employer, with around 7% of the worlds working-age population employed in the sector. Similarly, the demand for sustainable construction materials and practices is on the rise, with a report by the United Nations estimating that the construction sector could reduce global carbon emissions by up to 30% by using more sustainable practices and materials. The production of glass ceramics involves high costs, including the cost of raw materials, energy, and processing. These high production costs can impact the affordability of glass ceramic products, which may restrain their demand in certain applications.

The key regions considered for the Global Glass Ceramic Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing construction market, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development. Countries like China, India, and Indonesia are investing heavily in construction projects, and the region is expected to account for almost half of global construction output by 2025, according to a report by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics.

The use of ceramic inks has been in high demand due to Chinas booming construction sector. The countrys government has allocated over 7% of its capital expenditure towards construction, which is higher than the previous year. China is currently the largest market for construction and is witnessing substantial growth in this sector. Some of the major construction projects in China include the Beijing International Airport, which is contributing significantly to the demand for ceramic inks.

Major market players included in this report are:

Corning Inc.

Schott AG

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

CeramTec GmbH

KYOCERA Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Ohara Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, SCHOTT AG launched a new glass ceramic material, called NEXTREMA? Pearl, which is designed for high-temperature applications in the home appliance industry. The material offers high thermal shock resistance and a unique pearl-like appearance.

In October 2020, Corning Incorporated announced a partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation to develop glass technologies for the automotive industry, including glass ceramics for headlights and other applications. The companies are focusing on improving safety and design in vehicles.

In July 2020, AGC Inc. launched a new range of glass ceramics, called CLEARER, which offers high transparency and low reflectivity. The material is designed for use in displays, lighting, and other applications where optical performance is critical.

Global Glass Ceramic Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Composition, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Composition:

Lithium-aluminium-silicate (LAS)

Zinc-aluminium-silicon oxides (ZAS)

Magnesium-aluminium-silicon oxides (MAS)

Others

By Application:

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace

Optical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443452349/2796/2023-11-14T08:01:25