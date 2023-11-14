Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Industry Insights And Market Analysis Until 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is valued at approximately USD 135.82 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Critical infrastructure protection is refer as a infrastructure that is used to safeguard a region's vital such as transportation, agriculture and food. Nearly all governments are tasked with protecting these vital facilities from terrorism, natural disasters, and other types of threats. . Factors such as the increasing threat of physical systems and insider attacks, increasing security breaches and cyber-attacks targeting enterprises across various industry verticals, and growing investment by major economies in smart grid technologies are driving the growth of the market across the globe.

The increasing proliferation of cloud technology and IoT devices is acting as a major factor that is bolstering market growth. Critical infrastructure sectors such as communication, IT, energy, and financial services have adopted cloud solutions to store personal and confidential data because cloud technology offers stable, affordable, and scalable solutions. according to a DHS report, in high-tech businesses, 86% of owners and operators of critical infrastructure have implemented cloud solutions. According to the same report, spending by various industries on critical infrastructure using cloud services is expected to increase from USD 152 billion in 2020 to USD 223 billion in 2025. Smart city, smart infrastructure, and smart grid projects are among the IoT initiatives that are rapidly developing. According to Cisco, there will be 50 billion connected devices by 2020. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the market demand. Whereas, several complexities are associated with the deployment of security infrastructure and dearth of technical expertise are the factors hampering the growth of the market over the forecast years. However, the growing need to secure OT networks and technological advancement are lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast years.

The key regions considered for the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global Critical infrastructure protection market owing to the increasing penetration of CIP, growing concern regarding safety and security regarding IT infrastructure and rising dmenad for smart grid. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global critical infrastructure protection market owing to the factor such as increasing complexity of business and unregulated nature of internet, as well as continual growth in the mobile workforce..

