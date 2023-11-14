Desert Island Tourism Market Size (2023 To 2032) Adhesive Innovations And Industry Outlook

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Global Desert Island Tourism Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Desert Island Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD 118 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Desert island is an historical form of land with with limited human intervention , the one that is covered with sand. The Desert Island Tourism Market is expanding because of customized services tours giving castaway experience in Desert Island and adventure activities with luxurious amenities. However, rising competition among travel agencies with highly expensive customized packages may halt market growth. These islands offer a wide range of activities such as trekking and climbing, which is undoubtedly a great deal for any enthusiast adventurer.

According to the World Tourism Organization (WTO) in the United Nations, International tourist arrivals increased by 172% in 2022, but remain stranded as compared to 43% in 2019. Furthermore, Europe welcomed almost four times as many international arrivals in 2021, while in the Americas arrivals are more than doubled. The Middle East, where desert tourism had a huge impact shows potential growth of 132% in 2022. Moreover, Luxurious resorts and hotels on solitary islands plays vital role in attracting lucrative opportunities in near future. Meanwhile Asia Pacific recorded a 64% increase in travel and tourism revenue post covid outbreak.

The key regions considered for the Global Desert Island Tourism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Middle East. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue. According to the WTO, The Middle East tally for international travelers has seen potential growth of almost four times in 2022 which exceeds the pre-pandemic levels of July. Meanwhile Middle East and Africa is the fastest growing region owing to factor that attract tourism, activities include exposure to wildlife species around the island.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tourism Type:

Adventure

Luxury

Wellness

Cultural

Others

By Adventure Activity:

Camping

Safari

Diving

Fishing

Surviving Simulation

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

Direct Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

