UV Curable Ink Market Growth Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, Overview, And Forecast 2032

Global UV Curable Ink Market is valued at approximately USD 4.99 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030. UV curing ink is a type of ink that is specially formulated to remain in a liquid state until it is exposed to intense ultraviolet light for the purpose of curing. When the UV light comes into contact with the ink, it undergoes a rapid reaction in which it cross-links with the inks constituents, resulting in the formation of a durable polymer. Unlike traditional inks, UV curable ink does not rely on absorption into substrates for drying, as it does not contain solvents. The market for UV curable ink is expected to experience significant growth due to its bio-compatible properties such as low pollutant emissions, low energy consumption in product manufacturing, and waste reduction. Additionally, the increased productivity and higher printing throughput provided by UV curable inks are anticipated to drive the growth of the UV curable inks market throughout the forecast period.

The market study is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the digital printing industry and the growing demand from the packaging and labels sector. The global packaging industry has experienced substantial growth, as indicated by a report published by PMMI (the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies). The report highlights that the industrys value has increased from USD 36.8 billion in 2016 to USD 42.2 billion by 2021. The market for UV curable ink is being driven by technological advancements that have reduced the risks of fading, bubble formations, and de-lamination. These advancements contribute to the growth of the market by enhancing the reliability and durability of UV curable ink. Additionally, UV curable ink possesses a low viscosity, which minimizes wastage by reducing penetration into the printing materials. Furthermore, the low viscosity of UV curable ink allows for its application on rigid surfaces, expanding its potential applications and driving the demand for UV curing ink. Despite the positive growth prospects, the UV curable ink market may face challenges due to the volatility in raw material prices and the availability of substitute products. These factors have the potential to impede the growth of the UV curable ink market in the forecast period 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global UV Curable Ink Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising demand for environmentally friendly inks across various end-use industries in the region as well as the region continues to drive innovation, meet regulatory requirements, and deliver high-quality solutions that cater to diverse printing needs. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rise in popularity of 3D printing. The region is witnessing significant industrial growth, particularly in sectors such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and advertising. These industries heavily rely on UV curable inks for their printing and coating applications. The expanding manufacturing base in APAC has created a strong demand for UV curable inks, driving market growth in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Maxell, Ltd,

RUCO Druckfarben

Kao Collins Corporation

Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co., Ltd

flint group

Nutec Digital Ink Pvt. Ltd.

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Spinks World

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Gans Ink & Supply Co., Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Fujifilm Dimatix, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation known for its industrial inkjet printheads, introduced the Fujifilm Samba JPC UV inkjet modules. These modules are specifically designed for integrators and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) suppliers. The launch of the Fujifilm Samba JPC UV inkjet modules aims to streamline the product development cycle of 1,200 DPI single-pass inkjet printers by providing ready-to-integrate modules. These modules offer support for system design, ensuring high image quality, reliability, and uptime. By utilizing these modules, system designers and integrators can expedite the development process of their inkjet printers.

Global UV Curable Ink Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimatio: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Offset Ink

Flexo Ink

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Inkjet

Others

By End Use:

Automobile

Consumer goods

Medical

Publications and printing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

