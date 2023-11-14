Geopolymer Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Geopolymer Market Geopolymer Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Geopolymer Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The reaction between an alkaline solution and an aluminosilicate source or feedstock produces geopolymers. Geopolymers are two-component inorganic aluminosilicate binders that are activated by an alkaline activator. However, one of the primary factors influencing the market positively is the increasing use of geopolymer for repairing bridges, tunnels, and highways, as well as the rehabilitation of pipes and structures in civil infrastructure throughout the world. Furthermore, increased demand for geopolymers as a result of changing living standards and rising income levels globally is fueling market expansion. Aside from that, the increasing use of geopolymers in the construction industry as a result of the expanding number of building and infrastructure projects around the world is providing a positive market outlook.

Additionally, the market demand is driven by the growing environmental impact of glasshouse gases produced during cement production. According to Our World in Data, collectively around 50 billion tonnes of CO2e is emitted each year. This is more than 40% higher than emissions in 1990, which were around 35 billion tonnes. International Energy Agency states that Global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 0.9% or 321 Million tonnes in 2022, reaching a new high of over 36.8 Giga tonnes. Hence, geopolymer turned out to be a cost-effective and environmentally benign alternative to conventional Portland cement. Governing agencies of various countries are encouraging the adoption of geopolymer by reducing carbon footprint and supporting eco-friendly solutions is impelling the growth of the market. Moreover, various technological advances and improvements in the construction industry are helping to drive market expansion. However, the raw materials used to produce geopolymers, such as fly ash and slag, may not always be readily available in sufficient quantities and there are currently no widely accepted standards or regulations for the production and use of geopolymers, which can lead to uncertainty among potential users, this in turns stifles the growth for the geopolymer market.

The key regions considered for the Global Geopolymer Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 as the region boasts a robust construction industry that heavily relies on advanced materials for infrastructure development, providing a solid foundation for the adoption of geopolymers. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices have further fueled the demand for geopolymers in the region. The presence of major market players and their continuous efforts in product development and market expansion have contributed to North Americas dominant position. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as an increasing emphasis on governments, particularly in developing economies, as they prioritize and direct their attention towards specific areas or initiatives. an increasing number of collaborations for biosimilar development, and geographic expansion of key players in the region

Major market player included in this report are:

Imerys Group

Milliken & Company Inc.

PCI Augsburg GMBH

Rocla AGV Solutions

Wagners

Universal Enterprise

Schlumberger Ltd

Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd

Banah UK Ltd

Zeobond Pty Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Schlumberger reported that OneSubseaR and its alliance partner, Subsea 7, have been granted an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by Kosmos Energy Gulf of Mexico Operations, LLC for the Odd Job field located in the Gulf of Mexico.

In April 2021, Schlumberger extended its global INNOVATION FACTORY network by inaugurating a new facility in Oslo, Norway, in April 2021.

Global Geopolymer Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimatio: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cement

Concrete and Precast Panel

Grout and Binder

Other Product Types

By Application:

Building

Road and Pavement

Runway

Pipe and Concrete Repair

Bridge

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

