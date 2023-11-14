Autonomous Ships Market Business Strategies, Development Factors And Massive Demand By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Global Autonomous Ships Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Autonomous Ships Market is valued at approximately USD 3.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Autonomous ships also known as maritime autonomous surface ships are crewless ships and are well-equipped with hardware and software that helps the crew to make decisions that are appropriate for the situation. These ships are gaining high traction in the transport containers or bulk cargo over navigable waters with little or no human interference. Factors such as the growing need for situational awareness in vessels, rising investment in the advancement of software, and increased budgets of shipping companies to integrate ICT in vessels are driving market growth across the globe.

The growing investment in autonomous ship projects is acting as a catalyzing factor that is reinforcing the market growth. For instance, in 2020, the Korean Government unveils the introduction of a new Marine Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS( development project with a budget of around USD 132 million (KRW 160 billion(. The objective of this project is to develop MASS that can be remotely operated without a crew on board to capture at least 50% of the market during the initial phase of MASS commercialization by 2025. Accordingly, rising government support, coupled with the increasing investment in autonomous ship projects is anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, revision and formulation of marine safety regulations, as well as rising developments in sensor technology to enhance navigation in autonomous ships are presenting various growth prospects over the forecasting years. However, vulnerability associated with cyber threats and lack of common standards for data generated from different subsystems in ships stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Autonomous Ships Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of autonomous systems in inland vessels and the rising presence of the chief shipbuilding industry. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rapid economic development, along with the rising number of initiatives for the development of autonomous ships by countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:



Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kongsberg Martime

Fugro

Rolls-Royce PLC

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Ulstein Group Asa

Abb Ltd.

Marine Technologies LLC Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Level of Autonomy:

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Ship Type:

Commercial ships

Defense ships

Passenger ship

By Fuel Type:

Carbon Neutral Fuels

Liquefied natural gas

Electric batteries

Heavy fuel oils (HFO)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

