Air Purifying Masks Market 2023 Incredible Growth, Emerging Trends, Demand Dynamics And Strategies Till 2032

Global Air Purifying Masks Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Air Purifying Masks are facemasks made up of synthetic plastic fiber named polypropylene and have applications in blocking contaminated air, dust, and moles in air and hazardous gases. These masks come with a blower attached at the front that passes the contaminated air through a HEPA filter also known as high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter, which removes the contaminant and supplies purified air. The increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses and mandatory use in different industries such as mining, oil & gas, fertilizers, etc. as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing incidences of respiratory diseases worldwide due to various factors including outdoor and indoor air pollution, allergens, and occupational risks are contributing to the growth of the Global Air Purifying Masks Market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization's estimates - in 2019, around 3.23 million people worldwide lost their lives due to Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD(, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Moreover, in low- and middle-income countries the deaths related to COPD are more, representing around 90% of deaths in individuals aged under 70 years. Also, rising awareness towards airborne diseases in post covid era coupled with growing technological advancements in Facemasks would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the volatile cost of raw materials impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Air Purifying Masks Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases and presence of leading market players. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, and favorable initiatives from government authorities to promote use of facemasks as well as rising pollution levels in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Honeywell International

Sundstrom Safety Inc.

CleanSpace Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

MSA Safety Inc.

Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd.

LG Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dyson Limited Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

