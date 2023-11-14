Outboard Engines Market 2023 Significant Growth, Future Business Opportunities And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' Global Outboard Engines Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Outboard Engines Market is valued at approximately USD 9.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2029. An outboard motor is a system for boats consisting of gears, motors, propellers, and jets. Outboards are widely used in the recreational sector because they are slightly cheaper, more flexible, have higher seating capacity, and are easier to maintain. The increasing use of outboard motors in fishing vessels and shipping activities is expected to increase the demand for such motors. The global outboard motor industry is highly integrated, highly competitive and dominated by the top five companies. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., as one of the top players, holds almost 40% market share. The increasing expansion of travel and tourism industry and growing watersports and boating activities are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The growing expansion of travel and tourism sector is contributing towards the growth of Global Outboard Engines Market. For instance, as per Statista - as of 2022, the revenue in the Travel & Tourism market is estimated at USD 734.60 billion, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 6.70% between 2022 and 2027, to reach a market volume of USD 1,016 billion by 2027. Also, high demand for advanced outboard engines and increasing investment in the tourism industry would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Outboard Engines stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Outboard Engines Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and increasing popularity of water sports activities in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of tourism industry in post covid era and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Yamaha Motor Co. Limited

Brunswick Corporation (Mercury Marine)

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc

Tohatsu Corporation

AB Volvo

Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Co. Ltd Hidea Power Machinery Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Engine Type

2-Stroke

4-Stroke

By Power

75 kW

75-110 kW

110-150 kW

>150 kW

By Application

Commercial

Recreational and Special Purposes

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

