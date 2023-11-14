Potassium Citrate Market Scope, Trends, Size, Share, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Potassium Citrate Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Potassium Citrate Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$over the forecast period 2023-2030. Potassium Citrate, commonly known as tri-potassium citrate, is a citric acid tribasic potassium salt. It is made by mixing citric acid with either potassium carbonate or potassium bicarbonate until effervescence occurs, then filtration, evaporating the solution, and granulating. The market for potassium citrate is driven by increasing demand in the pharmaceuticals and food and beverage sectors, rising health consciousness, and growing demand in personal care products that anticipated to create the lucrative demand for the market.

Moreover, the potassium Citrate is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry as an active ingredient in various medications. It is commonly prescribed for the treatment of urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and as a urinary alkalizer. As the pharmaceutical industry expands and more people seek medical treatments, the demand for Potassium Citrate-containing medications is likely to increase, driving the growth of the Potassium Citrate market. According to Statista in 2023, the global pharmaceutical market has shown remarkable growth. The total market size for 2022 was estimated to be around USD 1.48 trillion, with a slight increase compared to the previous years valuation of USD 1.42 trillion. Additionally, new product launches and R&D provide lucrative opportunities to the market. However, the high raw material cost of Potassium citrate stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Potassium Citrate Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to increasing demand from the food processing industry. Additionally, the rising demand for metal surface treatment, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, agrochemicals, and detergents in China is expected to further boost the market in the region during the forecast period. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the presence of well-established end-use industries and the increasing adoption of potassium citrate. The rising demand for convenient, on-the-go food products and processed meats is a key driver fueling the markets expansion in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cofco Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Thai Citric Acid Co., Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

American Tartaric Products

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Fbc Industries Inc.

Posy Pharmachem Pvt., Ltd.

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, Advicenne, a Parisian biotech company, released a business update highlighting the positive scientific prospects for ADV7103 (potassium citrate/potassium hydrogen carbonate) in Europe. The company is focusing on developing this application for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a rare genetic disease that impairs the kidneys ability to remove acid from the blood.

Global Potassium Citrate Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimatio: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Function, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Monohydrate

Anhydrous

By Function:

Acidulant

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Antioxidants

Others

By End Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

