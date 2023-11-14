Bio-Polyamide Market Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Size, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Bio-polyamide Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Bio-polyamide Market is valued approximately USD 191.66 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The bio-polyamide refers to the chemical industry that focuses on the production and distribution of polyamide materials derived from renewable or bio-based sources. Bio-polyamides are polymers made from renewable feedstocks such as vegetable oils, plant-based sugars, or bio-waste materials. These sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based polyamides offer similar performance properties, including high strength, durability, and heat resistance. The bio-polyamide market is driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly materials in various end use industries and increasing regulations such as global warming initiatives and plastic bag bans.

These bio-based materials offer similar performance characteristics to conventional polyamides, including excellent mechanical properties, high heat resistance, and good chemical resistance. Bio-polyamides find applications in various industries, including automotive, electronics, textiles, packaging, and consumer goods. According to United Nations, Paris Agreement countries take the initiative to become carbon neutral by 2050. Along with these, there is also an increase in demand for bio-polyamide from end-use industries such as electronics and automobiles. According to Statista smart phones sold in 2020 was 1351.84 million and the number is rising in 2021 by 1433.86 million According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, total vehicle production in 2021 was 80,250,102 units and in 2022 was 8,50,16,728. Thus increasing smartphone sales and automobile manufacturing also fuel the demand for the polyamide market. In addition to increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and increasing the cost of fossil fuel base resources. However, the high cost of bio-polyamide hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Bio-polyamide Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing awareness of echo-friendly material and the presence of a well-developed automobile industry in the region. The automotive sectors focus on sustainability and lightweighting has led to increased demand for bio-polyamides in Europe. Europe is also considered the fastest-growing market for bio-polyamide during the forecasted period due to governments and research institutions have actively supported the development and commercialization of bio-based materials.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zig Sheng Industrial Co. Ltd.

Quadrant Group Limited

Lealea Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Ems Chemie Holding AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

UBE Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023, DOMO Chemicals expanded its manufacturing capabilities with a new production line in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. This strategic move is a response to the significant growth experienced by DOMO Chemicals in its Asian operations, particularly in the electrical & electronics, consumer, and automotive, industrial products sectors. The companys polyamide-based solutions have been in high demand in these industries, prompting DOMO Chemicals to increase its capacity across Asia.

In June 2021, Solvay announced to introduce Bio Amnit, the first textile yarn made of polyamide that is partially derived from biomaterials. An entirely Brazilian textile facility owned by Solvay produced the finished polyamide 5.6. The introduction of Bio Amni would enable the company to satisfy the rising demand for sustainable textiles, particularly those made of bio-based ingredients.

Global Bio-polyamide Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimatio: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

PA-6

PA-66

Specialty Polyamides

By Application:

Fiber

Engineering Plastics

By End Use:

Textile

Automotive

Film & Coating

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

