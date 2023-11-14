Gulf Air extends partnership with Joramco for comprehensive aircraft maintenance and overhaul services

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - The decade-long partnership between Gulf Air and Joramco marks a significant milestone, ensuring aircraft longevity and safe, reliable travel for passengers.



Amman, Jordan – 14 November 2023: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, is pleased to announce a significant step forward in the aviation industry through a strategic partnership with Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Limited, Joramco, an Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), to optimize aircraft maintenance services and ensure the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency.

The agreement which was signed by Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdul Hameed Alalawi and Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie at the Dubai Airshow 2023, will facilitate the maintenance of Gulf Air aircraft at Joramco’s MRO facility located at Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan.

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of our decade-long strategic partnership with Joramco, a milestone that holds immense significance for us," said Captain Waleed Abdul Hameed Alalawi, Gulf Air CEO. This collaboration is a pivotal move in enhancing Gulf Air’s maintenance needs to meet the demands of our expanding fleet and the longevity of our fleet at the highest standards. Joramco’s expertise, top-notch service, and regional proximity perfectly align with our dedication to ensuring timely inspections, high-quality maintenance, and passenger safety. This partnership not only signifies an exciting chapter for both companies but also signifies our joint efforts to shape the future of aircraft maintenance and raise the bar for the aviation industry.”

“Moreover, our collaboration with Joramco is set to transform our passengers' experience by enhancing reliability, punctuality, and operational excellence. One of the significant advantages of our partnership lies in Joramco’s extensive experience and its close proximity to Bahrain. Joramco’s proximity enables swift aircraft transfers, minimizing downtime and ensuring the seamless and efficient operations of Gulf Air. Together, we are poised to elevate the standards of aircraft maintenance and enhance the overall travel experience for our valued passengers," he added.

Commenting on the agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said, “We are delighted to see the development of our long-lasting partnership with Gulf Air. As part of this new agreement, Joramco will be providing heavy checks for different aircraft types from Gulf Air’s fleet for the upcoming four years. The signing of this long-term agreement reaffirms our position as a leading global MRO provider, renowned for delivering exceptional services.”

Gulf Air’s Technical Division also handles its own aircraft maintenance, including A-checks and C-checks, using Gulf Air’s facility at Bahrain International Airport. This helps Gulf Air improve efficiency and reduce costs. Also manages its Continued Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) functions, ensuring the fleet's safety and reliability.

Joramco is a leading independent commercial MRO in Jordan, focusing on Airbus, Embraer, and Boeing products, offering top-quality maintenance services like airframe services and component repairs for various operators worldwide.



MENAFN14112023002844009143ID1107421991