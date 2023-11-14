Spectators' Guidelines For Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lusail, Qatar: MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 is just days away! As fans and teams prepare to participate in the spectacle, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has shared essential guidelines and recommendations for attendees to ensure a smooth and memorable experience throughout the race weekend.

It warned that information and timings are subject to change, so it's advisable to stay updated by downloading the LIC APP and checking the LIC social media channels for real-time updates.



The full schedule to the weekend track activities can be accessed online which includes details of all practice and qualifying sessions, support races, press conferences and special events.

The venue gates will open gates will open as follows:

Friday: 1pm – 9pm

Saturday: 12:30pm – 9pm

Sunday: 2pm – 9pm

Arriving at the Lusail International Circuit

Metro: The public transportation system has been thoughtfully designed to ensure that attendees reach their destination with ease. A free shuttle service will be available from Lusail Metro - QNB Station (red line) to Lusail International Circuit and vice versa. The shuttle service from the metro station to LIC will operate at the following times.

Friday: 2pm – 9pm

Saturday: 12:30pm – 9pm

Sunday: 2pm – 9pm

The estimated travel time on the shuttle is approximately 20 minutes. The free shuttle bus service will be conveniently located on the East side of the metro station.

Personal vehicle: Free parking spaces will be available, but ticket holders are advised to come early to avoid traffic congestions. Fans are also encouraged to use public transport and carpool to reduce traffic congestion. For spectators requiring accessibility support, designated parking spaces will be available in compliance with the disability parking permit. Attendees are requested to use Exit 29B and follow the Spectators signs to reach the designated parking area. Please note that access to LIC will not be allowed from Al Khor Coastal Road.

To conveniently reach the parking area, download the LIC APP and view the Maps tab where attendees can follow recommended parking directions based on the ticket category from their location.

Taxi: Uber and Karwa taxi will be available at designated drop off and pick up points near the venue entry gates until 9pm and after taxis can be requested via Karwa or Uber applications.

A Guide to the Venue

Security, Ticket Check, & Scheduling:

Before entering the circuit, all attendees are required to undergo a security check to ensure the safety of everyone attending. It is essential to review the list of prohibited and restricted items before planning your arrival to avoid having any items confiscated. Restricted items can be safely stored in designated offices for collection after the event.

Furthermore, please ensure that your mobile phone is fully charged, and you have sufficient cellular data, as you will need to display your ticket's QR code at the venue gates. Ticket scanning is mandatory each time you leave venue security perimeter to avoid re-entry denial. It is important for attendees to ensure that the ticket is valid; all ticket sales are made through the official Lusail circuit website and ticket sales will not be available at the venue. Additionally, unauthorized purchases of tickets from third-party sellers is prohibited.

Fanzone activations:

All spectators holding a valid ticket can access and enjoy activities in the Fan Zone. Organizing teams and signs will be present to guide attendees in the designated areas seamlessly. The Fan Zone promises to offer entertaining activities and games, suitable for families and children. Food and beverage vendors will also provide a wide variety of international and local flavors. There will be something for everyone to experience at the fanzone. Some activities include giant puzzles, an opportunity to meet your favorite rider, face painting, 3D doodle, build your lego, simulators, electric motorcycles for kids, and 360-degree video booths. Additionally, the spectators will also be able to enjoy cultural experiences at the venue, such as Arabic coffee tasting, oud and bakhoor display, henna, and date palate adventure. Spectators will also be able to visit booths of exhibitors and partners to enhance their overall race experience.

Additional recommendations to ensure your comfort throughout the event:

LIC is dedicated towards making the race weekend a seamless experience for everyone. Therefore, it is recommended that attendees wear comfortable shoes and stay hydrated considering the length and expansive offering of the event.

For parents with children, consider heading to the Info Point located behind the Main Grandstand to obtain bracelets with your contact details labeled with them to facilitate the search for missing kids.

Please adhere to the no-smoking policy, as lighters are among the prohibited items. Smoking is permitted only in designated smoking zones and is strictly prohibited in grandstands, food and beverage areas, and certain activation areas. The venue will practice a no-tolerance policy towards attendees whose conduct is deemed to be inappropriate at the venue. It is requested for all spectators to respect the guidelines and be mindful of others attending.