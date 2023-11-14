Education Ministry Announces Assessment Tests For Secondary School Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Public and private secondary schools that apply national standards will begin the preparation and holding of the assessment tests for the 2023-2024 academic year from November 20 to 29 according to standards and regulations by the Department of Students Assessment at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

The MoEHE explained that through the assessment tests, students will be familiarized with the format of the tests and question patterns, as well as identify their strengths and weaknesses.

The assessment tests will include estimating and monitoring grades, issuing reports on the students' results and publishing them on the school's website so they can serve as an initial experience for the students to prepare them to achieve high grades in the actual tests.

Director of the Department of Students Assessment at the MoEHE Ibrahim Abdullah Al Muhannadi expressed the importance of these tests in preparing students. He asks the students to take them seriously and to benefit from them in the best possible way.

Al Muhannadi also noted the efforts made by the school administrations and teachers in preparing and holding the assessment tests internally for the first time.