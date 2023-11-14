UK economy experiences no growth

(MENAFN) The latest figures reveal that the United Kingdom economy experienced no growth between July and September, a consequence of a series of interest rate increases. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt acknowledged that the higher interest rates were impacting growth but noted that the economy had outperformed expectations for the year. Forecasts suggest a prolonged period of stagnation in the coming months. The Bank of England, which had implemented 14 consecutive interest rate hikes until September to combat inflation, recently projected zero growth until 2025, while avoiding an official recession.



The relentless increase in interest rates, now at a 15-year high of 5.25percent, aims to curb inflation but simultaneously hampers economic growth by raising the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses. Bank Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that it is premature to consider rate cuts, signaling an expectation of sustained high rates.



Paul Dales, Chief United Kingdom Economist at Capital Economics, observed that the latest data indicates a growing impact from higher interest rates. However, he anticipates the Bank to delay rate cuts until late next year. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported subdued growth figures across all sectors, with a slight decline in the services sector and marginal growth in manufacturing and construction.



Chancellor Hunt, speaking to the BBC, acknowledged the impact of interest rates on growth, stating that the Treasury's assessment attributes the slowdown primarily to this factor. The challenge for policymakers will be finding a balance between controlling inflation and supporting economic growth in the face of ongoing uncertainty.



