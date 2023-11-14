Nepal prohibits TikTok

(MENAFN) Nepal has officially banned China's popular video-sharing app TikTok, citing concerns that its content is "detrimental to social harmony." The decision comes in the wake of Nepal introducing a new rule requiring social media companies to establish liaison offices within the country. TikTok, boasting around a billion monthly users globally, has faced bans in various countries, including India and Montana in the United States.



The move by Nepal's Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, underscores the government's assertion that TikTok has been spreading content deemed harmful to social harmony. Minister Sharma emphasized that the ban would be effective immediately, with telecom authorities instructed to implement the decision promptly.



Gagan Thapa, a senior leader of the Nepali Congress, which is part of the coalition government, expressed skepticism about the ban. Thapa questioned the government's decision, suggesting that it could be perceived as an attempt to curtail freedom of expression. He recommended a focus on regulating the platform rather than imposing an outright ban.



TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has faced global scrutiny over concerns about data privacy and potential links to the Chinese government. Despite these concerns, ByteDance has consistently denied allegations of passing user data to the Chinese government. At the time of the ban announcement in Nepal, TikTok had not responded to the BBC's request for comment.



The ban in Nepal follows the global trend of governments expressing apprehension about TikTok's influence, especially among younger demographics. In Nepal, over 1,600 TikTok-related cybercrime cases have been registered in the past four years, according to local media reports.



A BBC Media Action report on media usage in Nepal highlights TikTok as the third most-used platform nationally, reflecting its significant impact on social media engagement in the country.



