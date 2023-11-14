Meta introduces alterations to Threads app

(MENAFN) Meta is introducing changes to its Threads app that will address a long-standing frustration for users—enabling them to delete their Threads account without affecting their linked Instagram profile. The Threads app, initially hailed as a potential competitor to Twitter, has faced challenges sustaining its early growth. Despite a record-breaking start, it has experienced a significant drop in monthly users. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged in October that the app had approximately 100 million monthly users, down by more than half from its July launch.



A notable limitation of Threads was the inability for users to fully delete their account without also deleting the associated Instagram account. This issue drew criticism from users and caught the attention of regulators. Meta's response to this concern is the implementation of a feature accessible from the settings menu, specifically in a section labeled "Delete or Deactivate Profile." Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared this update on Threads, aiming to provide users with more control over their accounts.



When Threads was introduced, it was considered a direct challenge to Twitter and Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter). However, it launched without key features, such as search and direct messages, found on rival platforms. The frustration around the inability to delete a Threads account independently further contributed to its challenges. With this new feature, Meta aims to enhance user experience and address regulatory concerns regarding user control and privacy.



The move comes after Meta's announcement in September, during which it pledged to introduce changes allowing users to delete their Threads profiles and account information without impacting their Instagram accounts. The United Kingdom's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), had previously emphasized the importance of providing users with the ability to delete their Threads accounts independently, without affecting their associated Instagram profiles.



MENAFN14112023000045015687ID1107421966