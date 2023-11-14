Foreign businesses withdraw money from China at pace surpassing their investments

(MENAFN) Recent official data reveals a significant trend as foreign businesses are withdrawing money from China at a pace surpassing their investments, signaling concerns about the country's economic outlook. The slowing economy, coupled with low interest rates and geopolitical tensions with the United States, has prompted businesses to reassess their positions in the Chinese market. The data, which shows a deficit of USD11.8 billion (EUR9.6 billion) in foreign investment in China for the three months ending September, marks the first occurrence of such a deficit since records began in 1998.



Experts suggest that apprehensions related to geopolitical risks, domestic policy uncertainty, and a slowdown in growth are prompting companies to explore alternative markets. The upcoming crucial meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden adds an additional layer of uncertainty, potentially influencing business decisions.



Nick Marro from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) notes, "Anxieties around geopolitical risk, domestic policy uncertainty and slower growth are pushing companies to think about alternative markets." This shift in foreign investment patterns underscores the complexities and challenges that businesses face in navigating the evolving economic landscape in China.



One example of this trend is the Swiss industrial machinery manufacturer Oerlikon, which withdrew 250 million francs (USD277 million; EUR227 million) from China last year. A spokesperson for Oerlikon explains that the company anticipated the economic slowdown in China in 2022 and proactively implemented measures to mitigate potential impacts on their business.



As global businesses recalibrate their strategies amid economic uncertainties and geopolitical dynamics, the evolving relationship between China and the United States further amplifies the need for thoughtful decision-making in the corporate sector. This shift in foreign investment patterns highlights the importance of adaptability and risk management for companies operating in a rapidly changing global economic landscape.



MENAFN14112023000045015687ID1107421946