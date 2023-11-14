In response to revelations from BBC investigation, McDonald`s fires 18 people

(MENAFN) In response to revelations from a BBC investigation exposing numerous allegations of harassment within McDonald's, the fast-food giant has reportedly terminated the employment of 18 individuals, according to statements by the company's United Kingdom boss, Alistair Macrow. Macrow revealed to MPs that since July, McDonald's has received a total of 407 employee complaints, with 157 investigations conducted to date.



The BBC investigation shed light on a pervasive culture of harassment at McDonald's, where workers, some as young as 17, reported routine incidents of groping and harassment. The report also highlighted a toxic workplace culture, where serious allegations of sexual assault, racism, and bullying were allegedly not being taken seriously.



During the hearing before the Business and Trade Select Committee, Macrow disclosed that the number of complaints related to sexual harassment averaged between one and two per week. In response to the initial BBC report in the summer, McDonald's established an investigation handling unit to address the numerous complaints.



Since the unit's inception, over 400 complaints have been filed, but more than half of them are still awaiting a full investigation. Among the 157 cases that have been examined, Macrow stated that 17 involved sexual harassment, leading to disciplinary action. Additionally, nine complaints were related to bullying, and one pertained to racial harassment.



The situation raises questions about workplace culture, employee safety, and the responsibility of corporations to address allegations of harassment promptly and effectively. As McDonald's grapples with the aftermath of these revelations, the broader issue of workplace harassment and the steps companies take to prevent and address such incidents come under scrutiny.



