Heavy rains displace thousands in eastern Ethiopia

(MENAFN) In a distressing development, heavy rains in Ethiopia's eastern Somali region have resulted in the displacement of approximately 12,000 households, according to the World Food Program (WFP). The United Nations agency's East Africa Seasonal Outlook report highlights the severe impact of heavy rains-induced flash floods, leading to the confirmed deaths of 20 people and displacing tens of thousands more in the affected region.



The report underscores the extensive damage caused by the heavy rains, including the destruction of roads and bridges, hindering the timely delivery of crucial relief assistance. Additionally, the floods have resulted in substantial losses of livestock and crops, exacerbating the challenges faced by communities already grappling with displacement.



Of particular concern, the WFP warns that flood events are anticipated to increase across various areas in the region, further worsening the situation in already affected areas. The report identifies flood-prone regions in Somalia, south-southeast Ethiopia, pastoral areas of Kenya, and the Lake Victoria basin as areas at heightened risk.



Highlighting the broader context, the United Nations agency points to the fact that last September, heavy rains affected 40,000 people in southern Ethiopia. With current weather conditions expected to worsen, the WFP predicts that flooding will persist, posing ongoing challenges to the affected populations.



Ethiopia, along with neighboring Kenya and Somalia, is among the Horn of Africa countries predicted to experience heavy rains and flooding between October and December, impacting millions of people. The unfolding humanitarian crisis necessitates coordinated efforts to provide immediate relief, address the displaced populations' urgent needs, and implement strategies for long-term resilience in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.



MENAFN14112023000045015687ID1107421898