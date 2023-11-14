Hamas offers release of 50 hostages in exchange of 5-days cease fire

(MENAFN) In a significant development amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the military wing of Hamas, known as Al-Qassam Brigades, has communicated its willingness to release 50 women and children hostages in Gaza. The offer is contingent upon a reciprocal agreement for a five-day cease-fire. Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, conveyed this message through the group's Telegram channel.



According to Ubaida, Qatari mediators have been actively involved in efforts to facilitate a deal that would involve the release of Israeli detainees. The proposed exchange would see the freedom of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women in return for the release of 50 women and children held by Hamas. The spokesperson emphasized that the cease-fire, if implemented, must lead to a cessation of hostilities and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.



Ubaida underscored the precarious situation faced by detainees in Gaza, citing ongoing Israeli ground, naval, and aerial aggression as a threat to their lives. The offer for a cease-fire and a reciprocal release of hostages comes as a potential diplomatic initiative in the midst of heightened tensions in the region.



The backdrop to these developments is the series of Israeli military operations initiated in retaliation for Hamas-led attacks on October 7. The Israeli figures report approximately 1,200 casualties in Israel and around 240 hostages taken during these attacks. The proposed exchange and cease-fire offer add a new dimension to the complex dynamics of the conflict, prompting questions about the potential for diplomatic resolution and de-escalation in the ongoing crisis. The international community closely watches these developments as efforts for a cease-fire and hostage release unfold amid the challenging geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.



MENAFN14112023000045015687ID1107421894