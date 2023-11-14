Students address climate change through AUS-Shams Media Day competition

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. November 14, 2023 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) announced the winners of the highly anticipated media competition held as part of AUS-Shams Media Day on campus on November 8. The event brought together talented youth who addressed climate change through creative media projects.



Held under the theme of "Immediacy," the competition received entries from more than 65 high school and university students from across the UAE who created innovative works that underscore the urgency of tackling climate change.



The event was jointly organized by Sharjah Media City (Shams) and the AUS Department of Media Communication in the College of Arts and Sciences, in collaboration with the Department of Art and Design in the College of Architecture, Art and Design and the Office of Enrollment Management—Sharakah Program. National Network Communications (NNC) played a pivotal role as the Awards Sponsor for this initiative.



The winners were selected for their innovative approaches, impactful storytelling and commitment to raising awareness about climate change.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Almidfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: "In a world where media plays a pivotal role in shaping our understanding of pressing issues, it's truly heartening to witness the power of youth, creativity and innovation in addressing the urgent challenge of climate change. I've always believed in the unique value that young minds bring to the table. They offer fresh perspectives on age-old problems and lead us to resolutions we may have never considered.’’

His Excellency continued: “At Shams, we honor and empower these young voices, offering them the tools and opportunities to collaborate and make a difference. Together, we can harness the potential of the media to educate, inspire and drive positive change, not only in our region but on a global scale. Today, as we gather to showcase 'Immediacy' in the context of climate action, I'm excited to witness the incredible value each project holds.”

AUS students Marim Sharaf and Wenxuan Sui took home top honors in the categories of Best Video and Best Fictional Narrative with their thought-provoking project “Man vs Nature.” AUS student Aziza Kashash's photo essay, “Decay & Climate: A Captured Urgency,” earned her recognition in the Best Photo Essay category.

Sharaf said: “Winning these awards gave us a great sense of accomplishment. Making ‘Man vs Nature’ had its ups and downs, but the grind never stops.”

Other notable university winners included Manipal Academy of Higher Education's team for their "Fashion Show" project, which claimed first place in the Best Social Media Project category. Yujie Zhang from University of Birmingham Dubai captivated audiences with her innovative "Biodiversity Loss" animation, securing the Best Documentary Technique award.

High school students also excelled in the competition, with Zainah Alireza from Al Mawakeb School winning first place in the Best Video category for her project "Heatwave." A team from Al Maaref Private School impressed the judges with their "Combating Climate Change with Desert Wind Energy" project, earning them the Best Social Media Project award. Komila Kadirova from GEMS Metropole School won the Best Photo Essay award for her entry "Urgency." Laya Samaha from Sharjah American International School, Dubai, secured the Best Fictional Narrative award for her project "Wake Up.” A team from Ras Al Khaimah American Academy for Girls took home the Best Documentary Technique award for their project "Sustainability Revolution."

"We are delighted to witness the incredible talent and dedication of the participants in addressing one of the most critical challenges of our time—climate change. The media competition showcased the power of creative expression in raising awareness and driving positive change. AUS is proud to be at the forefront of initiatives that empower the youth to make a difference through their media projects," said Dr. Sohail Dahdal, Head of the Department of Media Communication at AUS.



Each category winner will receive a 2,500 AED cash prize.



AUS-Shams Media Day featured a diverse range of activities, including screenings of thought-provoking media projects, talks from industry experts and an awards ceremony that recognized the outstanding contributions of the winners.



Yousef Al Taweel, Founder and CEO of NNC, noted: “I congratulate the competition’s winners, and am truly impressed by the originality and creative passion exhibited by each young contestant. As a homegrown media agency, NNC has been deeply committed to turning the spotlight on the remarkable vision and strategies led by Sharjah and the UAE to promote climate responsibility and sustainability. We fully trust the nation’s education system, particularly AUS, to nurture successive generations of conscientious young women and men who are socially minded and passionate about channeling their talents to design impactful solutions. And therefore, we are here to support and endorse a unique initiative that is harnessing the potential of young changemakers approaching the pressing global issue of climate change through their unique storytelling.”





MENAFN14112023006656014440ID1107421890