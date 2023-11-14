The UAE’s Most Influential Corporate Leaders Unite to Celebrate Philanthropy at The Sparkle Gala by EMIR 2023

(MENAFN- Q communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2023, UAE: Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, The Sparkle Foundation and Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) come together to host a night of vision and impact – The Sparkle Gala by EMIR 2023. Set to take place on 8 December 2023 at the Armani Hotel Dubai, the gala is expected to unite opinion leaders, intellectuals, business owners, and philanthropists from across the UAE for a common cause - to help better the lives of children. The meeting point of vision and mission, The Sparkle Foundation hopes to raise AED 1,000,000 from this year’s gala to save lives and create a positive impact for over 5,000 children in Malawi.

This year, The Sparkle Foundation, a grassroots charity, which aims to create brighter futures through education, healthcare, and nutrition for children and communities in Malawi and Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR), the exclusive boutique advisory and research firm unite to bring to life this exclusive invite-only soiree, supported by a Board of Advisors consisting of government officials and key decision-makers in the UAE.

Trevor McFarlane, Founder and CEO of Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research says: “The Sparkle Foundation's efforts align with EMIR's mission to create positive societal impact. EMIR is selective in its partnerships, and we are thrilled to join forces on this humbling endeavour. The Sparkle Gala by EMIR 2023 guarantees to be a night of impact, contributing to the betterment of lives, especially those of Malawian children. We are honoured to stand alongside The Sparkle Foundation, uniting opinion leaders, intellectuals, business owners, and philanthropists across the UAE for this noble cause. Together, we aim to make a positive impact, one child at a time, and foster hope in communities.”

The biggest and most exclusive event of the season, The Sparkle Gala by EMIR 2023 offers attendees the opportunity to network with 300+ high-net-worth individuals including their extraordinary Advisory Board, which comprises of some of the UAE's biggest industry leaders. Notable members include Sarah Brook, the visionary Founder of The Sparkle Foundation, Trevor McFarlane, Founder and CEO of EMIR, Norman Gilsdorf, former President of Honeywell Middle East, Türkiye, Central Asia and North Africa, Menassie Taddese, former Executive and President of Emerging Markets at Pfizer, and Nayla Al Khaja, the UAE’s first female Screenwriter, Director and Producer. The collective arsenal of knowledge empowers The Sparkle Foundation to strengthen awareness of its transformative impact in Malawi and its blueprint community model that drives positive change.

“The Sparkle Gala by EMIR is a powerful reminder of the collective strength and commitment of our community and a testament to the positive change we can achieve when we unite with purpose. I am deeply humbled by the dedication of our esteemed Advisory Board, partners and supporters, which includes 18 different nationalities from over 156 industries who have united to help create a legacy and future where every community has the opportunity to thrive as we add a little sparkle on the path to a brighter world,” concludes Sarah Brook, Founder and CEO of The Sparkle Foundation.

Following the success of last year’s event where the foundation raised AED 364,000, this year’s Sparkle gala has gone even bigger. A night of vision and impact, The Sparkle Gala by EMIR will feature a live auction with one-of-a-kind items, including high-end jewellery and watches, exclusive experiential activities, and holiday packages. This year, the foundation hopes to raise AED 1,000,000 in proceeds through auction sales, in addition to sponsorships and activations at the event.



The Sparkle Gala by EMIR is more than just an evening of resplendent entertainment. It is a chance for UAE's business elite to engage in meaningful conversations, forge lasting connections, and deepen their commitment to global change. And be a part of a legacy. By attending this gala and aligning with The Sparkle Foundation, guests become part of an inspiring journey dedicated to positive change and global impact. In 2023 alone, The Sparkle Foundation has supported 15,000 children and community members across 17 villages in Malawi, provided over 16,000 medical treatments to children and people in need, over 600,000 meals, and educated over 2,400 children. As Dubai continues to unite to support The Sparkle Foundation’s efforts, it plans to scale its model to reach 100,000 lives by 2030.





