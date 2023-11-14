GCC stock markets performances weighed by caution

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances as traders reacted to additional company earnings and more caution regarding the direction of monetary policy in the US. Attention could turn to US data releases later today and during the coming days.

The Dubai stock market remained volatile but stabilized to a certain extent compared to its previous trading sessions. Individual stocks recorded mixed performances and reacted to yesterday’s round of company earnings releases. However, traders remained cautious ahead of the US inflation report later today.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained in an uncertain direction and traded sideways for almost a week now. The main index stabilized after a rebound at the beginning of the month. While ADNOC Drilling announced strong earnings, its impact on the larger market remained limited but could help improve sentiment.

The Qatari stock market recorded some gains, extending its slow rebound this week. The market could find support from the financial sector which recorded positive performances for the most part.

The Saudi stock market rebounded after seeing price corrections during the last few trading sessions. However, the market could remain exposed to the downside as oil prices remained on a downtrend overall.





