Response Plus Medical Joins “We Walk” as an official On-site Medical Support Partner

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Response Plus Medical (RPM), the emergency and health services arm of Response Plus Holding PJSC, will be joining the “WeWalk” marathon organized by TECOM Group this coming Saturday, November 18th 2023, at Dubai Science Park as the official on-site medical support partner.



A yearly charitable walkathon offering the public a valuable opportunity to support noble causes and show their solidarity, WeWalk 2023 will be donating all its proceeds and funds to the Dubai Autism Center to help them build new classrooms for autistic children.



Response Plus Medical will provide comprehensive medical support for the walkathon, encompassing an ambulance stationed along the designated route and a team of highly qualified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). The RPM team will also promptly assess and treat any injuries or medical emergencies that may arise, ensuring the safe transportation of any injured or ill participants. Moreover, RPM will have its own kiosk at the event, whereby it will provide first aid CPR training sessions to interested participants.



Dr. Rohil Raghavan CEO of Response Plus Holding (RPM) - the largest pre-hospital care provider with on-site healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE –has announced that “Being part of WeWalk 2023 further confirms RPM’s unwavering commitment to the communities it works in, through its firm support to noble causes. Our robust team, state-of-the-art equipment, cutting-edge technology, and extensive fleet have strengthened our position as the trusted medical partner for all sorts of sporting and entertaining events in the UAE and the region. We take pride in shaping the future of this nation through our innovative contributions.”



It is worth mentioning that RPM’s portfolio comprises an impressive number of festivals and concerts, in addition to numerous sporting events including prestigious football, wrestling, cycling, rugby, and formula one championships among others.





