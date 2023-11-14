The BIBF Board of Directors Reinforces the Commitment to Training Excellence

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, November 14, 2023 - The Board of Directors of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) convened for its third annual meeting, presided over by Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the Institute’s Board of Directors.

In line with the wise leadership’s directives aimed at advancing training and development standards, the Board of Directors affirmed its unwavering commitment to enhancing the outcomes of specialised training. The meeting, attended by esteemed members of the Board and the Institute’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, focused on crucial agenda items and the Institute’s strategic work plan.

At the outset of the meeting, Chairman Al Maraj and Board members expressed their dedication to implementing the leadership's vision for advancing the training and development of national human cadres in the Kingdom of Bahrain. They emphasised the Board’s persistent efforts to elevate the specialised training outcomes. The Board extended gratitude to government and private entities for their collaboration in facilitating training programmes and acknowledged the exemplary efforts of the Institute's administrative staff.

The session included a comprehensive review and discussion of the Institute’s current and future programmes and initiatives, as well as an examination of the financial results for the preceding period of the current year.

Emphasising the paramount importance of offering cutting-edge training programmes aligned with global developments, Chairman Al Maraj and Board members highlighted the need to maintain outstanding performance. The Board underscored its commitment to achieving the Institute’s aspirations and goals for the forthcoming years.

The BIBF's mission revolves around elevating the skill set of national cadres in the financial sector to match the dynamic developments in the industry. This commitment is realised through diverse training programmes, with a special focus on financial technologies, executive management sciences, and cybersecurity requirements.

The Board of Directors remains resolute in its pursuit of excellence, ensuring that the BIBF continues to be a beacon for professional development in the financial sector.





