ATAB Inks Deal With Vietnam's HG Aviation On Tourism Development

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh participated in the Forum of Policies and Laws aimed at enhancing economic, trade and in-vestment co-operation between Viet-nam and Bangladesh on September 22, 2023 as part of ATAB's ongoing voluntary efforts to foster the growth of the country's tourism sector.

The event was organised in conjunction with the official visit of Vuong Dinh Hue, President of National Assembly of Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Led by Secretary General Abdus Salam Aref, ATAB's delegation met Vuong Dinh Hue. During the courtesy meeting, discussions revolved around strategies to boost tourism trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam through the enhancement of aviation and tourism connectivity.

A key topic was the establishment of direct flight routes between the two countries, which is anticipated to substantially increase the flow of tourists between them.

In response to these discussions, Vuong Dinh Hue ex-pressed his interest to initiate direct flight connectivity between Vietnam and Bangladesh in the near future.

Following the meeting, the Forum of Policies and Laws, dedicated to promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation, commenced.

During the session, ATAB formalised its commitment to cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with HG Aviation Service Company Limited of Vietnam, signifying a shared vision for collaboration between the two entities.