Suspension of SunZia transmission project sparks cultural preservation debate

(MENAFN) Work on the SunZia transmission project, a USD10 billion renewable energy initiative intended to transport electricity across the Western U.S., has been temporarily suspended in southwestern Arizona. The Tohono O’odham Nation, supported by the San Carlos Apache Tribe and archaeologists, raised concerns about the project's impact on religious and cultural sites, asserting that bulldozers had cleared a portion of the San Pedro Valley, potentially damaging historic locations. The federal government responded to the tribe's plea, ordering a halt to construction along a 50-mile segment.



Several Native American tribes, including Zuni Pueblo in neighboring New Mexico, have expressed worries about the cultural and historical significance of the area slated for the SunZia transmission line. The concerns emphasize the need for safeguarding religious and cultural sites, urging the federal government to consider the potential impact on untouched landscapes.



The SunZia project, a key component of the Biden administration's renewable energy plan, aims to enhance the reliability of the nation's power grids by transporting electricity from vast wind farms in central New Mexico to more densely populated areas, reaching as far as California. The project has garnered support from renewable energy advocates, positioning it as a significant contribution to the nation's green energy infrastructure.



Despite the project's potential benefits, Native American tribes argue that the federal government has neglected its responsibility to address the cultural and historical implications adequately. The Tohono O’odham Nation's chair, Verlon Jose, suggested that the Bureau of Land Management's prioritization of SunZia's interests may conflict with its trust responsibilities to the tribes, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that respects cultural heritage while promoting renewable energy initiatives.

