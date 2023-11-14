EDGE Entity AL TARIQ Completes Initial Integration Of AL TARIQ Pgms Onto HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

AL TARIQ has successfully completed the feasibility studies for the integration of the AL TARIQ family of precision-guided munitions on the HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, announced today at Dubai Airshow (DAS) 2023, the successful completion of the feasibility studies for the integration of the AL TARIQ long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs) on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas LCA.

The announcement follows an MoU signed earlier this year between AL TARIQ, a joint venture company, between EDGE and Denel (South Africa), responsible for the design and production of the uniquely modular AL TARIQ family of LR-PGMs, and HAL, an India-based leader in the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of aircraft, engines, avionics, and related accessories. The aim of the MoU is to integrate the AL TARIQ LR-PGM onto the HAL Tejas LCA and other platforms as part of their campaign to offer a long-range precision weapon solution to the region.

Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ, said:“We are proud to be associated with HAL in this strategic campaign to offer high technology solutions to the Tejas customers in the region. We look forward to presenting the range of AL TARIQ's mission-proven long-range precision-guided munitions to HAL Tejas customers around the globe.”

The AL TARIQ family of modular, all-weather, day/night LR-PGMs are designed to fit onto the Mark 80 series and the Indian designed High-Speed Low Drag (HSLD) series of aerial munitions. The addition of a wing kit converts the AL TARIQ-S (Standard Range) to the AL TARIQ-LR (Long Range), extending the stand-off range from 45km to 120km.

The Tejas LCA is an India-made single-engine, delta wing light multirole combat aircraft, with three production versions, the Mark 1, Mark 1A and trainer version. As a multirole platform, the Tejas LCA is designed to perform different roles, including ground attack, air support, and reconnaissance.

Full integration and qualification of AL TARIQ's LR-PGMs on HAL's Tejas LCA is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

