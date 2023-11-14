Rapid City Hotel owners agree to apology after banning native Americans

(MENAFN) Under a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department, owners of Rapid City's Grand Gateway Hotel in South Dakota have agreed to a public apology and management restrictions after a social media post by co-owner Connie Uhre in March 2022 declared a ban on Native Americans at the establishment. In response to a fatal shooting at the hotel involving two teenagers identified as Native American, Uhre's Facebook post stated that they would "no longer allow any Native Americans on our property." The discriminatory remark triggered protests, boycotts, and legal action by the Justice Department, accusing the hotel of racial discrimination.



As part of the agreement, Connie Uhre cannot manage the hotel for four years, and the establishment must issue a public apology. The consent decree reflects the federal government's stance against discriminatory behavior and aims to send a message to public establishments across the country that doors must be open to all communities, regardless of race. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke described Uhre's actions as "hateful" and noted that the settlement should serve as a reminder that such conduct, invoking negative stereotypes and exclusion of the Native American community, will not be tolerated.



The apology and management restrictions are the result of months of controversy and public outcry, with Indigenous-led activist group NDN Collective being denied hotel rooms shortly after Uhre's discriminatory social media posts. The consent decree is seen as a significant step in addressing racial discrimination and promoting inclusivity in public establishments.

