Turkey's Erdogan In A Realpolitik Flip-Flop On Gaza

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pulled his ambassador from Israel on November 4, 2023. Less than a month earlier, he was offering diplomatic assistance to calm the situation in the Middle East.

That diplomatic shift is indicative of how in just a few short weeks, Turkey has recalibrated its stance on the escalating violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan's initial reaction following the October 7 Hamas-led massacre in Israel was a carefully balanced one, calling for restraint and an end to“aggressive acts .” But amid an escalating death toll in Gaza, he quickly tilted toward a pro-Hamas and seemingly anti-Israel position.

By October 25, the Turkish leader was accusing Israel of“one of the bloodiest and most savage attacks in history,” while defending Hamas as a“liberation group.”

As an expert on Turkish politics and international affairs , I believe Erdogan's evolving rhetoric cannot be understood without considering the domestic and international constraints surrounding Turkey's leader.

In responding to the crisis in the Middle East, Erdogan faces a significant dilemma: He needs to appease his political base at home – which has Islamist , strong pro-Palestinian sympathies – while not totally alienating Israel, with whom Turkey has significant geopolitical and economic ties and, until now, warming relations .

At the same time, Erdogan is eyeing an opportunity to project himself as a key regional player in Middle East politics – and a potential mediator in the current crisis . And to understand how he intends to do all this, you need to look beyond rhetoric and diplomatic gestures alone.

Politics vs realpolitik

Erdogan's reaction to the conflict reflects an attempt to strike a balance between two forces: domestic politics and realpolitik on the international stage.

Since the renewal of conflict in Gaza, Erdogan has faced pressure from various quarters in Turkey. His initial response drew extensive ire among the country's Islamist circles, who have long shared deep sympathy for Hamas – leading members of whom Turkey has been offering a safe harbor .