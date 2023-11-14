Children's Cancer Charity Supershoes Launches Online Christmas Gifts And Cards Campaign

(MENAFN- Pressat) : Wednesday 15th November

[Contact Name] Katie Warren / Sarah White

[Organisation Name] Supershoes

[Phone Number] 07725972681

[Email] /

Supershoes launches online Christmas Gifts and cards campaign

This year we're giving Santa the day off....

UK National Children's Cancer Charity Supershoes today announced their first online Christmas card and gift service, a new addition to their online shop.

The“This year we're giving Santa the day off” campaign consists of 3 options bought online, a £25 donation instead of buying and sending physical Christmas cards, and 2 gift options; £50 to donate towards a pair of shoes, and £100 which would cover the whole cost of a pair of Supershoes. This offers a new way for supporters to empower Children with cancer whilst also combatting their long Christmas task lists too.

“We are so excited to launch our first digital Christmas gift option” says Sarah White, CEO and Founder at Supershoes.“We have such a long waiting list of children with cancer and with diagnosis increasing rapidly it's more important than ever to get these shoes funded”

Features and benefits of Supershoes online gifting include.

Easy to buy format, online shop - great last minute.



For the cards a digital image sent directly to your email after purchasing meaning you can share with whoever you like either directly via text or over social media. When you purchase the gift options these come with a digital and printable card so you can present the gift.



The hard work is done for you, no lengthy shopping trips or online searches and wasting money on unwanted gifts Your money goes directly to empowering a child with cancer

The“This year we're giving Santa a day off” campaign will be available starting Saturday 18th November at £25, £50 and £100 options. For more information on Supershoes online gifts, visit



What Is Supershoes? (

Supershoes is a registered charity that provides unique customised gifts for incredibly brave children and young people, who are receiving treatment or palliative care for Cancer in the UK.

The gifts provided are hand painted customised canvas shoes - Hence the name Supershoes!

Supershoes are created to brighten a child who faces massive challenges every day.

The gifts also promote mobility, by encouraging children who may otherwise feel too poorly to get out of bed and enhance emotional and physical wellbeing by providing a positive step on a difficult journey.