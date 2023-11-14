The Role Of Social Media In Society & Its Effects

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The birth of the internet brought with it social networking sites, ushering in a new era of connectivity. Over the years, social media has become a major part of people's lives, transforming how we communicate and engage the world.

On the surface, the major role of social media platforms in today's world is to connect friends and family over miles or seas. However, the role of social media in society is beyond mere interpersonal communication.

It has evolved to empower businesses to connect with customers on a more personal level. Even in politics, it has become a tool to influence people's views and opinions. But that's not all.

Many people who own mobile devices are on one or more social media networks. Some people may stick to just sharing pictures and chatting with friends on the platform. Other social media users may leverage the tech to learn about current events and stay well-informed. Essentially, social media plays different roles for different people and organizations.

Let's break this down into different aspects of the society.

The Role of Social Networking Sites in Politics

It's no secret that a large majority of netizens use social media. So, to reach potential voters online, political parties use social media channels to share messages and ideologies with the public. An example is the 2016 presidential election campaign of Donald Trump. Twitter, a popular social media site, was one of his major campaign tools.

Social media is also one of the easiest ways to share political news, especially with the younger generation. It's also very useful to spread relevant news, including events happening in your own country and around the globe at large. However, some of this news may not be from credible sources.

The Socio-Cultural Impact of Social Media

Social media's reach extends beyond politics and stretches into the socio-cultural landscape. It's become a tool for individuals and communities to express themselves, demand change, share their unique cultural identities, and redefine the norms of the modern world.

One of the most profound impacts of social media is its role as a stage for discourse on social issues and its contribution to activism. An example is the“Black Lives Matter” movement that gained a global audience through YouTube with the shared videos and then shared all over social media. This shows that social media can amplify voices and drive societal change.

The Roles Social Media Plays in Business

Companies use social media to interact with customers and increase brand visibility to reach potential customers. They share content about their brand and make it a necessary daily activity to stay top-of-mind to customers.

Social media also connects people to brands. For example, if you search“nail tech” on a social media site like Instagram, it will suggest some nail tech businesses around you. But if you have a business on social media, you must invest in building a strong social media presence because people typically look for social proof before purchasing.

Social media also allows companies to address customers' concerns, inquiries, and feedback. This level of engagement boosts customer satisfaction and encourages customer loyalty.

How Social Media Impacts Relationships

Social media enables real-time communication between friends and family. When you have news to share, you can easily use your mobile phone to post updates on platforms like Facebook and Twitter to inform your network.

This technology also makes it easy to build relationships with new people or nurture existing ones. People in long-distance relationships use social media in their day-to-day lives to communicate with each other despite geographical barriers.

Other social networking sites like Facebook have a 'People You May Know' feature that helps you reconnect with past contacts. You may be able to get back in touch with your high school or college classmates.

The internet houses many social media sites, from popular ones like Facebook to less popular ones like Discord. Among the list, YouTube has one of the most positive impacts on society.

YouTube is a social site that encourages creativity and knowledge sharing through videos. It also serves as a major income stream for creators. People have earned millions of dollars from creating and posting videos on the platform.

Another social media platform that has been very helpful is LinkedIn. LinkedIn stands out as a professional networking platform where members of the society can showcase their skills, get job opportunities, learn new skills, and network with other professionals.

Other social media sites like Instagram and Facebook are also beneficial to individuals for networking, joining communities where they can get a sense of belonging, and keeping up with loved ones.

Although some people might argue that social media does more harm than good, there's no denying that it has made a positive impact on our society. Here are some of the key positive effects of this digital technology:

1. Education

Education is at your fingertips with your mobile phones. Virtually any knowledge you need is available on social media. When you filter through the noise, there's always something valuable for you to learn.

2. Connectivity

The fundamental role of social media in society is connectivity. This is advantageous because it makes communication much more accessible. Imagine having to write a letter to share an update. It could take weeks to deliver and even more weeks before you get a response. This innovation eliminates all of that. Now, you can easily keep up-to-date with what's happening and share what's happening in your world.

3. Brand Awareness

If you have a company, having a social media presence is an effective way to reach prospects. Posting high-quality images, product information, and other information relevant to your customers can help boost your brand's visibility and attract other social media users.

4. Employment

As the role of social media in society continues to evolve, its impact on employment matters is undeniable. Social media platform such as YouTube, with great audiences , has helped job seekers gather information and prepare before having an interview with employers. People also gain employment as social media influencers, earning money by promoting a brand's goods or services.

Despite bringing some innovative and positive changes to the community, this social technology still has downsides. It's important to be aware of these problems so that we can address and combat them. Some of the major negative effects of social media include:

1. Online Bullying

Social media is where you can always air your views, mostly without restrictions. But the fact remains that not everyone on the internet will agree with you. While some groups of people may constructively criticize your views, others might resort to cyberbullying. Cyberbullying can cause anxiety, depression, or some other mental health illness.

2. Strain in Relationships

Communicating via social text messages doesn't always convey the messages how you intended it. If your messages are misunderstood, it can cause issues and strain your relationship with the receiver.

Additionally, it's easy to get immersed in social media. So, sometimes, even when you're physically present with a person, you may not be there mentally if you're on your phone.

3. Wrong Information

It can be difficult to verify information you find on social media. Surprisingly, false information spreads fast on socials. This can cause a change in public opinion, defamation, social unrest, and false perception, and may even cost lives.

Social media is not going anywhere soon. It may become more relevant in the future. It can potentially grow into the major source of information for some users, replacing search engines. Unless there are bodies governing the legitimacy of news online, people may often be misled by wrong information.

Additionally, social media could replace the traditional way of communication. As reliance on social media sites grows, companies will continue placing their brands online to attract new customers. This reliance on social media also means there will be an increase in online bullying, which will ultimately affect people's mental health.

The role of social media in society is critical for communication. It plays a role in politics to influence people's views. In industry, business owners use it to advance their businesses. Some people also gain employment via social media. Individuals use social media to share ideas, post about their lives, and join groups that resonate with them. But even though social media was intended for good, we have seen that it comes with certain disadvantages. Perhaps in the future, these problems will be addressed.