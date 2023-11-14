South Korea criticizes alleged illicit arms deal between North Korea, Russia

(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly criticized the alleged illicit arms deal between North Korea and Russia, expressing his concerns about its significant security implications. President Yoon stated that he would address this matter and discuss the international response during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. In his written responses to questions ahead of the APEC meeting, President Yoon emphasized the need to demonstrate robust deterrence capabilities and determination toward North Korea through the solid defense posture of the ROK-U.S. alliance.



President Yoon warned that any North Korean provocations would result in immediate and strong retaliation from the ROK-U.S. alliance. He highlighted the importance of preventing miscalculations by North Korea and stressed the effectiveness of showcasing a resolute defense posture. There are concerns that the reported arms deal, amid global conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, could lead to North Korea modernizing its nuclear-capable missiles.



Since taking office, President Yoon has prioritized a reinforced military partnership with the U.S. in response to North Korea's evolving nuclear threats. He revealed that North Korea has test-launched 87 ballistic missiles since his inauguration. Despite foreign analysts assessing that North Korea may not possess functioning nuclear-tipped missiles, there are worries that Russian support could help the country overcome technological hurdles to acquire such weapons.



Both North Korea and Russia have dismissed the speculated weapons transfer deal, which would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any arms trade to and from North Korea. The situation adds complexities and uncertainties to the security landscape on the Korean Peninsula, with concerns about potential miscalculations by North Korea amid ongoing global conflicts.

