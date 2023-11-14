Pramodya No-Balls Allegations On Cricket Selection

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee Chairman and former cricketer Pramodya Wickramasinghe has no-balled the allegations raised against the team which suffered a humiliating loss at the ongoing cricket World Cup.

Wickramasinghe passed the ball onto, what he termed as a“conspiracy” against the selectors, and the cricket administration.

He alleged that those involved in the conspiracy were attempting to grab power in the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

Wickramasinghe also accused Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe of giving room for the conspiracy against Sri Lanka Cricket to take shape.

He accused the Sports Minister of blocking requests to include injured players Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera in the 2023 World Cup squad to India.

The Sri Lanka Cricket team returned home last week after suffering a humiliating loss at the ongoing World Cup in India.

The performance was seen as the worst be the team in recent years and was attributed mainly due to lack of sufficient experienced players in the team. (Colombo Gazette)