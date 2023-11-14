Cabinet Approval Mandatory To Appoint Cricket Interim Committee

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made it mandatory for Cabinet approval to be obtained to appoint cricket interim committees in future.

The President's Media Division said that Wickremesinghe has instructed the Chairman of the Ministerial Sub-Committee for Cricket to spearhead efforts aimed at lifting the ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sri Lanka Cricket.

Further, it has been decided that, moving forward, the approval of the Cabinet will be mandatory for the appointment of any interim committees.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe had recently appointed an interim committee after removing the cricket board.

However, a court order was issued against the interim committee.

The President's office had later said the President was not aware of the appointment of an interim committee.

Ranasinghe had later attacked Presidential Advisor Sagala Ratnayake, going to the extent of even raising fears of an attempt by the Presidential Secretariat to poison him.

Speaking to reporters, Roshan Ranasinghe said that he has faith in President Ranil Wickremesinghe but not the Presidential Secretariat. (Colombo Gazette)