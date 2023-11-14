Palestinian Prisoner Martyred In Israeli Occupation Prison

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian prisoner fell martyred in an Israeli occupation prison on Monday, becoming the fifth martyr since October 7, according to the Palestinian prisoners' agency.

Abdul-Rahman Mirie, 33, from Qarawat Bani Hassan village, northwest of the northern West Bank city of Salfit, was martyred in Megiddo prison, the agency said in a press release.

Billing it a "premeditated assassination", it accused Israeli occupation forces of assassinating Miri and refusing to reveal any information about their crime.

With the latest fatality, the number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli occupation prisons since October 7 has reached five, including one from the Gaza Strip who remains anonymous. (end)

