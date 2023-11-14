California authorities confirms Arson as cause of Los Angeles freeway fire

(MENAFN) California authorities have officially declared arson as the cause of a significant weekend fire that engulfed and indefinitely closed a crucial section of a Los Angeles freeway, leading to severe traffic disruptions for hundreds of thousands of commuters. Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that investigators are working to determine whether one person or multiple individuals were involved in the arson, providing no further details at this time.



The fire ignited on Saturday in two storage lots beneath Interstate 10, where construction materials quickly caught fire, resulting in extensive damage. The flames left many columns charred and chipped, with twisted deck guardrails. While the most damaged section has been shored up for the safety of workers clearing debris, the extent of structural damage to the freeway remains unclear.



Beyond causing a major traffic headache for commuters, the closure of this vital freeway section is expected to have far-reaching impacts, potentially affecting the transport of goods from the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. These ports handle over half of the country's incoming goods. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.



The closure is anticipated to disrupt various aspects of daily life for Los Angeles residents, impacting travel to and from work, childcare plans, and the flow of goods and commerce. LA Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to avoid traveling to the affected area and encouraged those who can to work from home. With approximately 300,000 vehicles using the I-10 stretch daily, the disruption is expected to have significant repercussions.



Officials have likened the damage to the aftermath of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which resulted in the flattening of thoroughfares. After the earthquake, it took more than two months to repair the I-10, and even that was considered a relatively fast recovery process.

MENAFN14112023000045015682ID1107421735