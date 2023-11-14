MP: EU Countries Struggle To Accept New Reality

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The European Union countries have a hard time accepting the new reality that has emerged in the South Caucasus region after the Second Garabagh War and Azerbaijan's victory. These words of MP Tural Ganjaliyev are quoted in an EU Reporter article, Azernews reports.

"Before we restored our territorial integrity, some of our partners said they supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. But after the 2020 war and the recent September events, we saw that the European Union countries do not easily accept the new reality, which is very strange for us," he said.

Touching upon the return of ethnic Armenians to Garabagh, Ganjaliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic country.

"The Azerbaijani government launched a website for Armenians who left Garabagh where they can register to return, but Armenia blocked it on its territory. But we hope Armenians will return," he said, adding that Azerbaijan is also asking the Armenian authorities to create opportunities for the return of 300,000 Azerbaijanis expelled in the 1980s.

According to Vugar Bayramov, MP for Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, the end of the conflict could have a huge positive impact not only on the economies of Azerbaijan and Armenia but also on Georgia's economy, as the three South Caucasus countries could form a strong single market.

"If there is a link between Azerbaijan and Armenia, of course, it will ensure strong and sustainable peace in the region," the MP said.