MP: EU Countries Struggle To Accept New Reality

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The European Union countries have a hard time accepting the new
reality that has emerged in the South Caucasus region after the
Second Garabagh War and Azerbaijan's victory. These words of MP
Tural Ganjaliyev are quoted in an EU Reporter article, Azernews reports.
"Before we restored our territorial integrity, some of our
partners said they supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty. But after the 2020 war and the recent September
events, we saw that the European Union countries do not easily
accept the new reality, which is very strange for us," he said.
Touching upon the return of ethnic Armenians to Garabagh,
Ganjaliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic
country.
"The Azerbaijani government launched a website for Armenians who
left Garabagh where they can register to return, but Armenia
blocked it on its territory. But we hope Armenians will return," he
said, adding that Azerbaijan is also asking the Armenian
authorities to create opportunities for the return of 300,000
Azerbaijanis expelled in the 1980s.
According to Vugar Bayramov, MP for Economic Policy, Industry,
and Entrepreneurship, the end of the conflict could have a huge
positive impact not only on the economies of Azerbaijan and Armenia
but also on Georgia's economy, as the three South Caucasus
countries could form a strong single market.
"If there is a link between Azerbaijan and Armenia, of course,
it will ensure strong and sustainable peace in the region," the MP
said.
MENAFN14112023000195011045ID1107421734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.