Azerbaijan And World Bank To Discuss Further Development Of E-Mobility Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A meeting of the
subgroup on promoting the circulation of clean and safe vehicles
and improving infrastructure of the Physical Infrastructure Working
Group of the Commission on Business Environment and International
Ratings, as well as a meeting with the World Bank's expert mission
on the e-mobility project, will be held on November 16, 2023, at
14:00 (GMT+4) at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and
Communications, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
of Azerbaijan, the meeting will include assessments of incentives
and the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, the presentation
of the final report on the implementation of the roadmap for 2022
on the preparation and implementation of proposals, the
determination of priority goals for the subgroup's activities, the
discussion of proposals for the establishment of thematic groups,
and the development of the draft roadmap for 2024.
"The meeting is scheduled to focus on the efforts to promote and
enhance the infrastructure for the transportation of eco-friendly
and secure vehicles, the involvement of the private sector, the
completed projects, the current priorities and recommendations for
World Bank's e-Mobility, the potential for collaboration, and the
preparations for the project's implementation," the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said.
The e-Mobility project is part of the World Bank's program to
support the development of electric transport around the world.
