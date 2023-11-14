               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan And World Bank To Discuss Further Development Of E-Mobility Project


11/14/2023 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A meeting of the subgroup on promoting the circulation of clean and safe vehicles and improving infrastructure of the Physical Infrastructure Working Group of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings, as well as a meeting with the World Bank's expert mission on the e-mobility project, will be held on November 16, 2023, at 14:00 (GMT+4) at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the meeting will include assessments of incentives and the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, the presentation of the final report on the implementation of the roadmap for 2022 on the preparation and implementation of proposals, the determination of priority goals for the subgroup's activities, the discussion of proposals for the establishment of thematic groups, and the development of the draft roadmap for 2024.

"The meeting is scheduled to focus on the efforts to promote and enhance the infrastructure for the transportation of eco-friendly and secure vehicles, the involvement of the private sector, the completed projects, the current priorities and recommendations for World Bank's e-Mobility, the potential for collaboration, and the preparations for the project's implementation," the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said.

The e-Mobility project is part of the World Bank's program to support the development of electric transport around the world.

