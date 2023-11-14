Azerbaijan Discusses Expansion Of Industrial Partnership With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan have discussed expansion of partnership in the
industrial sphere, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
"We discussed the following items on the agenda of bilateral
economic cooperation with Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of
Investment, Industry, and Trade: boosting trade turnover
assistance; implementing the roadmap for trade, economic, and
investment relations with Uzbekistan; encouraging joint production
and establishing partnerships in the energy and industrial
sectors," he said.
Earlier it was noted that Ministers Mikayil Jabbarov and Parviz
Shahbazov participated from Azerbaijan in the trilateral meeting of
economy and energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan.
The sides have also discussed the possibilities of electricity
transit from Central Asian countries.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107421724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.