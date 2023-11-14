Azerbaijan Discusses Expansion Of Industrial Partnership With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed expansion of partnership in the industrial sphere, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We discussed the following items on the agenda of bilateral economic cooperation with Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade: boosting trade turnover assistance; implementing the roadmap for trade, economic, and investment relations with Uzbekistan; encouraging joint production and establishing partnerships in the energy and industrial sectors," he said.

Earlier it was noted that Ministers Mikayil Jabbarov and Parviz Shahbazov participated from Azerbaijan in the trilateral meeting of economy and energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The sides have also discussed the possibilities of electricity transit from Central Asian countries.

