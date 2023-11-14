FIFPRO And World Football Summit Sign Three-Year Content Partnership Accord

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



FIFPRO and World Football Summit ( ) have a signed a content partnership agreement under which the world player union's cutting-edge research and insight will feature at WFS events in Europe, Asia and Americas for the next three years. FIFPRO Player IQ will become the first Player Performance & Industry Partner for the WFS.

The partnership will integrate evidence-based and player-centric perspectives from FIFPRO Player IQ to the World Football Summit's flagship events as well as the conference organizer's podcasts, reports, workshops and newsletters. The new partnership builds on the positive collaboration in previous events and will be activated at the upcoming event of WFS Asia.

FIFPRO Player IQ is a player-focused knowledge centre that aims to help shape decisions in the football industry to improve the careers and working lives of footballers. Based on scientific research, data and collaboration with industry stakeholders, the hub seeks to contribute to the future development of the game.

It includes reports and player surveys about the development of men's and women's football, strategic foresight on the trends that shape the future of the game as well as the FIFPRO Player Workload Monitoring Platform that tracks the playing time, rest periods and travel of 1,900 footballers.

World Football Summit stages several major conferences each year with a view to connecting football industry professionals, fostering know-how, business opportunities and sustainable growth and development in the sport.

The partnership will also include the organization of the Marcus Rashford Award for athletes or industry professionals who champion positive social change. The inaugural award was recently presented to Denmark international Sofie Junge Pedersen at the recent World Football Summit in Seville for her activism about climate change.

Jan Alessie, Director World Football Summit: We are extremely proud to sign this partnership with FIFPRO. The football industry needs to involve the players in conversations that will help drive the industry forward. They are an essential part of the ecosystem. Giving visibility to FIFPROs pioneering insights and research across our global events will surely help improve player performance, which will set the foundations for sustainable business growth across football organizations worldwide.

Alexander Bielefeld, Director Global Policy (Men's Football), FIFPRO: With World Football Summit we found the perfect partner for FIFPRO Player IQ to address and advance the leading issues in the football industry while adding a player-centric perspective on the global trends that impact the professional game. We are looking forward to working with many industry stakeholders who have made World Football Summit such an important meeting point and are looking forward to adding the evidence-based experiences from players and unions across global regions to the debate on the future of our industry.



About FIFPRO:

FIFPRO, the global union for professional footballers, represents more than 65,000 players through affiliated national unions. FIFPRO is based in Hoofddorp, near Amsterdam.

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is the premier platform connecting the football industry worldwide. Through conferences, events, and digital platforms, WFS provides opportunities for stakeholders to network, discuss trends, and collaborate to shape the future of football.

