OAPEC Environmental Experts Discuss Coordination For COP28

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) said that OAPEC's 30th meeting of environment and climate change experts discussed preparation and coordination of Arab negotiating positions during the annual meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in UAE at the end of this November.

OAPEC explained in a press statement Tuesday that the 30th meeting was held yesterday, Monday, at OAPEC's headquarters of the General Secretariat in Kuwait, in which representatives of OAPEC's member states and representatives of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment (CAMRE) participated.

The statement quoted OAPEC Secretary General Jamal Al-Loughani as saying that this second session of the meeting was devoted to discussing topics that require coordination, especially with regard to the work of the committees and working groups concerned with the Paris Agreement.

The four priorities of COP28 previously announced by its President Ahmad Al-Jaber are to accelerate the process of just, equitable and responsible energy transition, reduce emissions before 2030, transform the path of climate financing, in addition to mobilizing efforts and emphasizing the principle of shared responsibility, he added.

Al-Loughani underscored that the outcomes of COP28 will be consistent with the principles of the UNFCCC, Paris Agreement, as well as regional and national circumstances and priorities. (end)

