Global shares indicate positive trend before US-China summit, key economic data

(MENAFN) Global shares showed a mostly positive trend on Tuesday as investors anticipated significant developments, including a U.S.-China summit and key economic data releases in the United States, Japan, and China. U.S. futures edged higher, and there were modest gains in oil prices as attention turned to a face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit in California. This summit marks the first in-person encounter in a year between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.



Investor focus also centered on an upcoming update on consumer inflation in the United States. Economists are expecting the data to reveal a year-over-year increase of 3.3 percent in October, a slight decline from the inflation rate of 3.7 percent recorded in September. The outcome of this report will play a crucial role in shaping perceptions about the trajectory of interest rates and overall economic conditions.



In European trading, early indications showed positive movements, with France's CAC 40 up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX gaining 0.5 percent, and Britain's FTSE 100 edging slightly higher. U.S. futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.1 percent, while those for the S&P 500 showed a 0.2 percent increase.



Asian markets exhibited mixed results, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising by 0.3 percent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advancing by 0.8 percent, and South Korea's Kospi adding 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng experienced a slight decline of nearly 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite edged up by 0.3 percent.



Market observers noted that Asian stocks gained ground as investors eagerly awaited U.S. inflation figures, hoping for confirmation that interest rates have reached their peak. Positive geopolitical sentiments also contributed to the market backdrop, with anticipation building for the U.S.-China talks. Additionally, China is scheduled to release monthly economic indicators, and Japan will announce its latest growth numbers, adding to the factors influencing global market sentiment.

